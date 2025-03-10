03/10/2025



Every time Ilia Topuria speaks social networks fire. Proof of this is the last statement he made at Wow’s press conference, the largest mixed martial arts league in Spain, of which the Spanish-Georgian is a shareholder. The ex -champion of the UFC was present to moderate the colloquium in which the protagonists of Wow 17 were present, the numbered event that will take place in Madrid Arena on March 29.

Surrounded by first -level national fighters such as Hecher Sosa or Miguel Ángel Lozano ‘Colombo’, Topuria did not dodged any issue, although he did not know that he was not asked about his next fight because everything was in negotiations. However, the killer left a clear headline at the press conference. To an ABC MMA question On a prediction for the fight for the title of the UFC pen weight, which he has left vacancy, the Hispanic-Georgian was as blunt as ever.

«It is difficult to predict the future of my children. I wish both of them. I have left you a toy to have fun. For me it is no longer important »Topuria replied to this newspaper, making it clear that his decision to leave the 145 pounds (65.8 kilos) is already definitive and that his new, ambitious challenges, are in the lightweight division (155 pounds, 70.1 kilos). Objectives that pass, with total security, for attacking the belt that Islam Makhachev currently holds, most likely in UFC 317, at the International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Topuria, who has already taken a step forward to be the image of Wow in this type of acts, said that “there will soon be belts” in the Madrid company, something that could happen in the event planned for June in the Spanish capital. In addition, he pointed out that his intention is to support Wow future champions so they can sign directly for the UFC No need to “be a replacement” or go through the contend series.