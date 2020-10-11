The UFC already knows Ilia Topuria. Those who had not seen it could see an excellent cover letter. “The debut is one more step on my way. My goal is to be champion,” he warned in AS in the previous one. It has wickers. He came with 8 victories and completions in as many fights. In his debut in the best company in the world he went to the points for the first time, but he showed the same superiority as always. The gas left him in the end, the logical thing after receiving the offer eight days in advance. He beat Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision (triple 29-28) and it was clear: “I look forward to the call to fight in November again.” Dana White must have taken good note, because when he got out of the octagon he was the first to congratulate him.

Topuria has the gift of making his opponents small and his win over Zalal puts him very well in the company. The Moroccan came with three victories and could be the first to achieve four in the same year. He did not succeed because he ran into a wall. Topuria is only 23 years old, but he fights with the calm of a veteran. He invested the first two minutes of the fight in putting pressure. He squeezed, connected his hands, and then brought the fight to the ground. Soil is his specialty and he let it show. He had clear submission positions, but Zalal was tough. In the second round, the Hispanic-Georgian (he was born in Germany, but his family is from Georgia and has lived in Spain for eight years) had to defend himself from a knockdown attempt by his opponent and when he dominated the options of scoring final appeared again.

They were several and very clear, but “it was very hard,” Topuria acknowledged at the end. Receiving the call to fight eight days in advance and the efforts to achieve submission took their toll on the Hispanic-Georgian. Also, Zalal knew he had to knock out to win. The Moroccan wanted to take the victory on the ground, but there, although Topuria was in compromised positions, he managed to get away from all of them. In the last minute and a half it was evident that Ilia was very fair in physique, but that unusual seniority for someone so young was the key. Knees were Zalal’s only weapons, but they didn’t bother him either. Topuria canceled the rest and showed up in a big way. It comes to aspire to the maximum.

