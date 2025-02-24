A few days ago, the CEO and president of the UFC, Dana White, was in charge of transferring a news that would revolutionize the division of the pen weight: Ilia Topuria left the vacant belt to dispute Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes in UFC 314 in Miami So far everything normal, because the American company no longer wants to have double champions simultaneously so that the weight divisions are not blocked.

The first step for Topuria to aspire to the lightweight title, in the hands of Islam Makhachev, was given. Now part two began, the negotiation so that the already Hispanic-Georgian champion could face the greatest challenge of his sports career in mixed martial arts. Although for the UFC the idea was clear: Topuria against Makhachev at International Fight WeekThat is, in UFC 317, on June 28 in Las Vegas, it seems that from the Russian representation team they are putting more obstacles than normal.

Makhachev manager Rizvan Magomedov, recently said that Topuria had to make a previous fight, against “Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier”, so as not to have to fight another “champion of the pen weight (the Russian already expired twice to Volkanokvski) ». Thus, the team of the lightweight champion is resisting to accept the fight, despite the fact that his coach, Javier Méndez, said in ABC that they would fight Ilyia Topuria if necessary.

Given this stagnation scenario, the manager of Topuria and CEO of First Round Management, Malki Kawa, has published in a video on social networks, where he reviews the feats of the Hispanic-Georgian and alert that they are not wanting to accept this fight. “No one can blame for not wanting to fight the man in the bag”points the representative, in a clear pressure movement to end up closing the super combat.









Malki Kawa also points out that Topuria “dropped his belt and went to the deepest division, challenging what is possibly the toughest guy in the UFC.” From the Hispanic-Georgian agency they intend to continue pushing to finish closing the fight against Makhachev directly by the lightweight title in June. However, the possibility of having to face, in a previous way, to some ‘fat fish’ of the division, such as Charles Oliveira, has begun strength. In the coming weeks we will leave doubts.