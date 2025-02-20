02/20/2025



Updated at 09: 43h.





Although Ilyia Topuria had been transferring her intention to abandon the PM PLUM DIVISION of the UFC, the way to place the pieces by the US company has had bombing dyes. The Hispanic-Georgian champion will see his desire fulfilled, but without continuing with his current sport status, although probably economic. Let’s see. The world title that held has left it vacant and, as announced by the leading promoter of mixed martial arts, will be the ex -champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes who will play the absolute title of the 145 pounds (65.8 kilos) in Miami.

Thus, both the Australian, number 1 of the pen ranking, and the Brazilian, number 3 of the classification, will star in the stellar combat of the UFC 314, scheduled for April 12 in the aforementioned city of the state of Florida. This news has caught by surprise many of the fans of this discipline, since the rise in Topuria at 155 pounds (lightweight, 70.1 kilos) is executed, It was estimated that an interim champion title could be createdwithout losing the Spanish-Georgian the status of champion. But the UFC has decided that it had to choose. Or stay and defend your scepter or try to get a big chance. Very big.

«Ilia feels that he already did everything in this division, he feels that he cemented his legacy and his body could not give the weight more. It will move at 155 pounds (light weight), leaving the pen title vacant. We will announce its next fight, ”said the President and CEO of the UFC, Dana White.

Once the shot towards the title of the undisputed pen was secured, with a fight that is very exciting for fans while the topuria’s rematch with Volkanovski sounded somewhat decaffeinated, now it remains to be resolved, at least officially, what will happen with the Matador. Although the sources consulted by ABC MMA point to that “The UFC could not miss the opportunity to face Topuria against Islam Makhachev”the current lightweight and number 1 champion of the company Libra per pound of the company (classification that is carried out subjectively regardless of the weight category where it is competed). For its part, the matador is at number 4 of that list.









The context pushes one of the two largest fights that can be done currently of the UFC can be made. While the future duel between the one considered the best fighter of all time, Jon Jones, current undisputed champion of the heavyweight, and the interim champion of that division, Tom Aspininll, could be one fight for the annals of the story, the duel in The one who, according to our informants, already works the UFC, Topuria against Makhachev, is, sports and media, an authentic fight of legend.

Therefore, we can consider that the duel for the light weight belt is the largest combat that can be closed in the short term, since the one mentioned above is still in the process of negotiation and could go for long. And it is that the Russian champion himself pointed out, after his last victory in January against Renato Moicano, that he wanted to fight again at the International Figh Week, a numbered event planned for June 28 in Las Vegas. A date that perfectly blocks Topuria.

In addition, this theory has been fueled by the last words of the president of the UFC, Dana White, after the Fight Night event of Saudi Arabia, several weeks ago. The top manager pointed, at a press conference, that something very big for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pupil was being cooking. «We are preparing a very special fight for Islam Makhachev. As soon as we announce it, you will know, ”said Dana White. After losing Arman Tsarukyan his opportunity for the fight of the light weight title, when he fell into an injury and be ‘frozen’ by the president of the UFC, who said he should make a new fight before playing the belt, Topuria saw the road more clear and the pressure exerted by your representation team could see your fruits sooner rather than later.

In any case, we must also place the ex -champion of the light weight Charles Oliveira, and even that of a legend like Dustin Poirier, who still wants a last great dance. Makhachev, Oliveira and Poirier are, a priori, the three big names to which the UFC could face Topuria, being very likely that the Russian or the Brazilian will end up being their opponent for the month of June.