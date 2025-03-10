03/10/2025



Spanish fans of mixed martial arts (MMA) are expectant, even nervous. The fault is of the enigmatic message released by Ilya Topuria on social networks. «When we announce it, you will not believe it. Get ready, ”he said. Fans began to discuss digital platforms about what that statement could mean. Let’s get out of doubt. As ABC has learned from reliable sources, the UFC would have transferred to the ex -champion of the pen weight that You will have the opportunity to play the light weight beltas his agent Malki Kawa said recently, in the absence of knowing the movement that the champion Daguestaní, Islam Makhachev, who had among his plans to climb to the Wélter weight to dispute the title.

Topuria was present, last Saturday, at the presentation press conference of Wow 17, where, before asking not to be asked about his next commitment, he left another blunt message. «The name of my next victim is not yet decided. Being Dan Hooker or Renato Moicano it would be easier to get a fight, but being Topuria no, ”said the matador. The reality is that the dates perfectly quote for the Hispanic-Georgian, which aims to be part of the UFC 317, which is celebrated on June 28 in the framework of the International Fight Week, the big week of sport in Las Vegas.

Thus, the greatest unknown with respect to his next lawsuit would be the rival. Logically, it should be the Russian monarch of the division, Islam Makhachev, who decided to accept the fight and, therefore, the challenge of facing Topuria, being a very real danger for his legacy, which goes through ascending to Wélter to look for a double belt. However, Daguestaní It is not for the work of abandoning its light from the lightas Topuria had to do, losing his status as a champion and seeing his payment points for vision reduced.

In the event that Makhachev would like to expect what happens in the fight for the title of the Wélter, which will be played Charles Oliveirawho is also claiming his titular opportunity. However, the Hispanic-Georgian, a teacher in the ‘matchmaking’ strategy, would not have left the vacancy without a previous promise of great things. We will see how all the pieces fit in the coming weeks.