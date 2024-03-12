TopSpin 2K25 will release in April, publisher 2K has announced, and will include over 24 playable pro tennis stars.

After an initial tease of Top Spin's return in January, 2K has released details on the different versions of the game available, as well as new features included in the reboot of the series.

A sneak peek of which players are featured in the game can be seen in the latest trailer (embedded below), as well as the “stellar soundtrack” which includes a remix of Fall Out Boy's Heartbreak Feels So Good by producer and DJ Dillon Francis.



Rally On! | TopSpin 2K25 Official Announce Trailer | 2K





Currently confirmed playable pros include Roger Federer, Serena Williams, current Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, and current French Open champion Iga Świątek, amongst others. You can learn how to play with the TopSpin Academy, which is run by John McEnroe in the TopSpin universe, before working the circuit and competing in MyCareer mode to win at the Grand Slam tournaments.

Including the famous courts used at the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, there'll be 48 “unique” courts to play on and 15 venues taken from tournaments such as Indian Wells. Outdoor venues will have the option to play at three different times of day (no word on whether this affects play conditions).

TopSpin 2K25 will support cross-play support on the 2K Tour, although multiplayer will be available both locally and online. You'll be able to customize the pro you play as with MyPlayer, where you can change outfits, attributes, and coaches.

There are four editions of TopSpin 2K25 – here's what's included with each and how much it'll cost:

The standard edition will cost £59.99 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, or £64.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

A standard cross-gen digital edition will be available on PlayStation and Xbox for £64.99. This version includes the standard version but gives access to the game across previous and current-gen consoles within the same console family and on the same PlayStation/Xbox account

The deluxe edition will cost £84.99 on all platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S). This includes the base game (plus the cross-gen benefit on PlayStation and Xbox), additional outfits and apparel, and 1700 VC to use to upgrade your player

The Grand Slam edition nets you everything from the deluxe edition, some extra cosmetics, and an all access pass to six post-launch seasons of additional content. This version will cost you £109.99 on all platforms.

More details on each version of the game can be found on the TopSpin 2K25 FAQ page.

The deluxe and Grand Slam editions also include three days of “early access” to the game. TopSpin 2K25 will be playable from 23rd April for anyone willing to pay the £85/£110, before the game is made available for all players on 26th April.