If you are a tennis fan, today’s offer is definitely for you: Instant Gaming offers you the recent Top Spin 2K25 on offer with a great deal 31% offmaking you save almost 20 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.

Top Spin 2K25 is available on offer at Instant Gaming for only 41.36 euros (33.89 euros + VAT), compared to the 60 euros of the price proposed by the manufacturing company. We remind you that this is the Steam version of the gameso we recommend that you download the appropriate client beforehand to launch the game correctly.