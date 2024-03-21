2K Games has officially announced the roster complete that we will find at the launch of TopSpin 2K25: apparently Berrettini is there but Sinner, Djokovic and Nadal are missingwhich however could arrive later.

Roger Federer

Serena Williams

Carlos Alcaraz

Iga Świątek

Frances Tiafoe

Andre Agassi

Andy Murray

Belinda Bencic

Ben Shelton

Caroline Wozniacki

Coco Gauff

Daniil Medvedev

Emma Raducanu

John McEnroe

Karolina Pliskova

Leylah Fernandez

Madison Keys

Maria Sharapova

Matteo Berrettini

Naomi Osaka

Paula Badosa

Pete Sampras

Sloane Stephens

Steffi Graf

Taylor Fritz

and many others!

Released on April 26th on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Roger Federer and Serena Williamsas well as the stars of the Deluxe Edition: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek and Francis Tiafoe.

The roster will initially include twenty-five players in a fascinating mix of champions from the past (Agassi, McEnroe, Graff, Sampras…) and from the present (Badosa and the aforementioned Berrettini, for example), but additional pros will be announced post-launch.