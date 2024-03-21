2K Games has officially announced the roster complete that we will find at the launch of TopSpin 2K25: apparently Berrettini is there but Sinner, Djokovic and Nadal are missingwhich however could arrive later.
- Roger Federer
- Serena Williams
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Iga Świątek
- Frances Tiafoe
- Andre Agassi
- Andy Murray
- Belinda Bencic
- Ben Shelton
- Caroline Wozniacki
- Coco Gauff
- Daniil Medvedev
- Emma Raducanu
- John McEnroe
- Karolina Pliskova
- Leylah Fernandez
- Madison Keys
- Maria Sharapova
- Matteo Berrettini
- Naomi Osaka
- Paula Badosa
- Pete Sampras
- Sloane Stephens
- Steffi Graf
- Taylor Fritz
- and many others!
Released on April 26th on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Roger Federer and Serena Williamsas well as the stars of the Deluxe Edition: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek and Francis Tiafoe.
The roster will initially include twenty-five players in a fascinating mix of champions from the past (Agassi, McEnroe, Graff, Sampras…) and from the present (Badosa and the aforementioned Berrettini, for example), but additional pros will be announced post-launch.
Even clothing
TopSpin 2K25 will also boast numerous clothing brand licensed, in order to guarantee an even more realistic rendering of the players on the field and their uniforms, as well as a series of customization options for MyPlayer: from white Wimbledon kits to clothes from the 80s and 90s.
- adidas
- Asics
- Babolat
- Castor
- Line
- Free People Movement
- Goodr
- Head
- Hugo Boss
- Lacoste
- Lululemon
- Market
- New Balance
- Nike
- Hon
- Original Penguin
- Prince
- Tecnifibre
- Uniqlo
- Wilson
- Yonex
- and more to come!
We tried TopSpin 2K25 a few days ago: have you read our impressions of the game?
#TopSpin #2K25 #Berrettini #complete #roster #Sinner #Djokovic #Nadal #missing
Leave a Reply