2k Games announced with a teaser trailer TopSpin 2k25 , which is expected to release later this year on platforms yet to be revealed. Developed by Hangar 13, we assume that it will arrive on at least PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The return of great tennis

TopSpin 2k25 takes up, at least in name, the famous Top Spin tennis simulator series and inaugurates a new 2K sports series. From what little we can see in the teaser, it appears to be graphically ultra-realistic, with fully 3D pitches and stands, including spectators. We assume that within the game we will find many well-known sportsmen, as well as perfectly reproduced fields and tournaments, all officially licensed.

It was the news that all tennis fans had been waiting for for a long time, considering how much the tennis simulator genre has been snubbed by the big industry.

In truth, at the moment not much has been explained about the game, with the teaser aiming to only explain the visual quality achieved by the developers. Let's hope that the gameplay also matches the graphics.