Going into more detail, in today's video the game director Remi Ercolani and the associate principal designer Jesse Scott, talking about the gameplay mechanics that make a realistic and authentic experience, the unique animations of the tennis players and the care put into the creation of the various playgrounds.

2K released a today new video Of TopSpin 2K25 the first in a series of video developer diaries offering a In-depth gameplay overview and on various elements of the game.

The most important officially licensed tournaments will be present

In TopSpin 2K25 they will visit some of the main courts on the tennis circuit, from the four tournaments of Grand Slam to all nine venues of the ATP Master 1000. There is also no shortage of international arenas such as our local Foro Italico, La Caja Magica in Madrid and Indian Wells and others.

The three tennis playing surfaces will be available, namely concrete, clay and grass, each of which will influence the playing conditions, offering unique challenges and animations, for a total of 48 unique fields.

Speaking of which, 2K also revealed today the list of officially licensed tournaments which will be available at the launch of TopSpink 2K25, which we report below:

ASB Classic – Auckland, New Zealand

Australian Open – Melbourne, Australia

BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells, USA

Internazionali BNL d'Italia – Rome, Italy

Miami Open – Miami, USA

Mutua Madrid Open – Madrid, Spain

National Bank Open – Toronto, Canada

Nitto ATP Finals – Turin, Italy

Roland Garros – Paris, France

Rolex Masters Paris – Paris, France (fictitious location);

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – Monte Carlo, Monaco;

Rolex Shanghai Masters – Shanghai, China

US Open – New York, USA

Western & Southern Open – Cincinnati, USA

Wimbledon – London, England

and others yet to be revealed

Before leaving you, we remind you that TopSpin 2K25 will be available from April 26, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The complete roster of tennis players in the game was also revealed previously, while if you want to know more, we refer you to our review of TopSpin 2K25.