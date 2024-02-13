Currently, the Hisense week at Walmart. However, it is important to highlight that the Hisense 50 inch plasma screenmodel 50A6Hwhich is a smart TV with LED technology and 4K resolutionis available at a considerably lower price at Amazon Mexico. This television has a 57% discount, making it accessible for only $6,199 Mexican pesos, compared to the $7,749 Mexican pesos offered at Walmart. Below we have provided the specifications of this product as well as details on the payment methods available when availing this offer on the Jeff Bezos platform.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, February 13, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

Below we show you the price of this screen at Walmart online:

Features of the 50-inch Hisense screen at Amazon auction

⦿ Smart LED TV

⦿ Google TV

⦿ 4K UHD: Resolution 4 times higher than Full HD televisions

⦿ Dolby Vision: Inspired by cinema technology, Dolby Vision HDR technology

⦿ Google Assistant

⦿ Sports Mode

⦿ Screen resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

How to pay monthly without interest in Amazon Mexico?

The price applied to the 57% discount that this equipment has is $6,199.00 Mexican pesos, giving CLICK HERE. However, in the case of this product, the option of up to 12 months without interest, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a plan with the card that participates in the program, which you can check when making your purchase. If you want payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

⦿ 3 months: Per month you would pay $2,066.33, which would be $6,199.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 6 months: Per month you would pay $1,033.16, which would be $6,199.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 9 months: Per month you would pay $688.77, which would be $6,199.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 12 months: Per month you would pay $516.58, which would be $6,199.00 Mexican pesos

MONTHS WITH FINANCING COST

⦿ 18 months: Per month you would pay $449.42, which would be $8,089.70 Mexican pesos

⦿ 24 months: Per month you would pay $343.01, which would be $8,232.27 Mexican pesos

The shipping cost is free

