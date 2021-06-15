Official Yamaha rider, he was the first Turkish rider to get on the podium in the top class of production derivatives. Let’s find out who is the number 54 who grew up under the wing of the multiple champion Kenan Sofuoglu

Over the past six years, the Superbike World Championship has been dominated by Jonathan Rea and his Kawasaki. Now among the pretenders to the throne resounds the name of the Turkish rider number 54 of Yamaha who, at only 24 years old and in his fourth season in the top class of the production derivatives, is one of the spoils of the (almost) invincible Englishman on the Ninja. Raised under the wing of the multi-champion of the Supersport 600, Kenan Sofuoglu, he is known by many for his sporting results, by others for his infinite “stubble” and by others for his innate madness as a true Red Bull athlete. But who is Toprak Razgatlioglu?

The biography – Class of 1996, Toprak rides his first motorcycle at the age of five and subsequently wins some titles in the national Motocross championship. At the age of 13 he raced his first race on a 600 cc and in 2011 he began his career at European level in the Yamaha R6 Dunlop Cup. Two years later, with the number 54, he made his debut in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and in 2014 at the Sachsenring climbs to the top step of the podium in the MotoGP category dedicated to very young talents. In the same season he also took part in the last round of the Superstock 600 at Magny-Cours, which won by a few tenths over the Frenchman Dumont. Despite his “good boy” face, the Turkish surprises for his grit and tenacity in the race: in 2015 he made his debut in the European Superstock 600, which he won in the same year. The move to the Stk 1000 is a must and riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R he sharpens his nails before touching the title in 2017, after a very tough season with Michael Ruben Rinaldi. From 2018 he began his career in Sbk with the Puccetti team, with whom Kenan raced in recent years: despite the Kawasaki customers, he immediately won two podiums and proves to be very fast. same team, wins two races in France, becoming the first Turkish to triumph in Sbk. In 2020 he is taken by the official Yamaha team, with whom he manages to bring home excellent results and at the end of the year he is 4th.

Knn 54 Rider with master Sofuoglu – Kenan’s world championship successes have given rise to a real movement of Turkish pilots inspired by his compatriot World Champion. Among these was Toprak, who first attracted Sofuoglu’s attention. Pupil and teacher, on the track as at home, where the two still train together today to improve driving and sensitivity. Inside the small and winding private circuit in Sakarya, accompanied by the arrival of new talents such as Can and Deniz Öncü or Bahattin Sofuoglu (Kenan’s nephew), great challenges are played with Supersport 300, motard, kart, trial and even stunt shows . Like Valentino Rossi with the VR46 Academy, Kenan Sofuoglu gave life to the Knn54 Rider to train the Turkish riders and today, on the competition field, Toprak Razgatlioglu is the reference for the colors of the red flag with moon and five-pointed star.

Extravagant talent – In civilian clothes Toprak appears as a very normal and quiet boy, with a docile soul, not too short and quite thin. But when he puts on his helmet, the Turk shows himself for the pilot he is. Since his first races in Superstock 600, he has always shown himself to be fast and aggressive, but above all with a courage and control of the vehicle far superior to his rivals. In the motorsport circus he is famous for his long single-wheel braking in the pit lane, so much so that, once the test sessions are over, all the team mechanics come out of the garage to film and applaud him (and even Jack Miller tried to challenge him). But when it comes to getting serious, this sensitivity on the right lever makes the difference in entering corners: in fact, Razgatlioglu manages to bend with the rear wheel floating, giving breathtaking slow motion and leaving even the fastest of the race speechless. Superbike. The Turk is one of those athletes that we mere mortals would call “crazy” and not surprisingly, like that of his crazy mentor, the helmet is fully sponsored by Red Bull, which has always supported extreme sports.

June 15, 2021 (change June 15, 2021 | 15:39)

