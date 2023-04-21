Toprak Razgatlioglu’s test astride the MotoGP was the main topic of the Superbike paddock at the Assen round in Holland on Thursday. In fact, the Turkish rider tested the Yamaha M1 for two days in Jerez de la Frontera and had a better impression of how he must adapt his riding style to the MotoGP.

Razgatlioglu spoke to Motorsport.com at length about the Andalusian test at Assen: “I enjoyed the two days of testing. In the first test last year, the weather didn’t assist us, but this time we were luckier. In Jerez it was quite hot. The track temperature was also quite high.”

“The two days of testing were really fun. I thank Yamaha for giving me this chance. All young riders have this dream and want to ride a MotoGP bike one day. I did it,” explains Razgatlioglu.

Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP test Jerez

Big differences in terms of stiffness, tyres, brakes and…

Razgatlioglu has been a regular rider in the Superbike world championship since 2018. After two years with the Kawasaki of the Puccetti team, the path of the exceptional rider took him to the official Yamaha team. With the R1, Toprak won the world title in 2021, ending the record streak of six-time world champion Jonathan Rea.

With the Superbike, Razgatlioglu regularly displays spectacular maneuvers, especially when braking. With the MotoGP, on the other hand, he still didn’t have much confidence and took it more calmly: “The bike is completely different. The Superbike is softer, while the MotoGP is stiffer. The tires are completely different, as is the riding style.” With the Superbike you ride in a more stop-and-go style, instead with the MotoGP you have to go faster in the corners. I tried to adapt to it”.

What bothered Toprak Razgatlioglu during the MotoGP test

One problem was ergonomics. Especially the high seat caused Razgatlioglu some difficulties: “The sitting position was unusual. You sit very high on the bike. Superbike is more fun for me because I sit more on the bike. Braking with the MotoGP was fun The second day I had even more fun. But my problem was that I couldn’t enter the corners after braking. Being so tall on the bike, I couldn’t turn well because I didn’t feel the limit of the front”.

Razgatlioglu set his fastest lap in 1’38”860. “The lap time wasn’t anything special for me. With the Superbike I had already done 1’38” 3, but the bike was completely different, the tires too and I didn’t like the riding position”, he explains. “I wasn’t sitting well on the bike. Also, I didn’t start a run-up to the time. I just did my laps. The superbike is more fun for me, I’ve been riding it for three or four years. It’s normal that I like it more this bike”.

“When a MotoGP rider changes manufacturer. Let’s say that he used to ride a Honda and now a Ducati, it’s easy for him to adapt because the bikes are very similar. The same happens in the Superbike World Championship. Now I ride a Yamaha, before I rode a Kawasaki. But the driving styles are very similar. I was able to adapt,” recalls Razgatlioglu.

Toprak Razgatlıoglu and Cal Crutchlow

All the most important Yamaha managers on site

The most important managers of the Yamaha racing department were present at the Jerez test. In addition to race director Lin Jarvis and MotoGP team manager Massimo Meregalli, Yamaha superbike project manager Andrea Dosoli also stopped.

“Lin Jarvis was watching us. It was important for me to have dinner with Lin and Andrea after the test, it was the most important thing for me,” observes Razgatlioglu, who from this weekend wants to return to focus on his work. “But now the current season is more important for me. I’m trying to win again. Our start to the season hasn’t been bad. I hope that in Assen we can fight for the win again,” observed the Turkish ahead of the round of Assen.

Yamaha director Lin Jarvis already clarified at last weekend’s Austin MotoGP event what the plan is for the 2024 MotoGP season. If current rider Franco Morbidelli performs well, then he will be able to race for another year in the official team.