The riders’ market involving Toprak Razgatligolu in MotoGP was short but intense. Like every year, the idea of ​​seeing the Turk in the premier class of prototypes starting next season was proposed again in 2024, but this time it seemed that the deal could actually materialize. It was Kenan Sofuoglu, Toprak’s manager, who confirmed it, only to later retract.

To his colleagues at Speeweek, the former Turkish rider, now Razgatlioglu’s manager, confirmed that his protégé will remain in Superbike with BMW also in 2025. The reason is to be attributed to the choice of the team: Toprak would arrive in the premier class only by arriving there with an official team and not with a satellite. “I have seen that some MotoGP satellite teams are talking about Toprak, but we have never contacted a satellite team”, explained Sofuoglu.

There had been talk of interest from Pramac (which will be a Yamaha satellite next year) and Gresini, who will have to replace a rider of the caliber of Marc Marquez next year. While denying the intention to enter via a satellite team, the fact remains that there have been contacts with official teams. Toprak himself, echoing Sofuoglu’s previous statements in which he claimed to be aiming for MotoGP, had revealed that he had received offers from three official teams. “Some official teams have shown interest in Toprak for 2025,” continued the Turkish manager.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sofuoglu, however, does not want to damage the relationship with BMW, with which she has been linked since this season and which she is leading to success: “We have a two-year contract with BMW and, as I have already said, we will go to MotoGP only when BMW agrees with this choice. We do not want to break our contract, given that we respect BMW and we have already achieved great success together”.

“We are happy and we want to continue this relationship for a long time. I can confirm that Toprak will race in Superbike with BMW also in 2025, as foreseen in the contract. There is a very interesting project that revolves around him and we want his happiness,” reiterated Sofuoglu, who does not question the relationship with the Munich-based manufacturer.

There is time, therefore, before Razgatlioglu becomes a MotoGP rider. The desire of the current leader of the Superbike championship is to reach the highest category of two-wheels, but a little more patience is needed: “Of course Toprak wants to race in MotoGP, but this will not be possible before 2026. We must remember that we have never ended our relationship with a manufacturer in a negative way”.

This statement therefore opens the doors to MotoGP with any team and any bike, should Razgatlioglu not enter with BMW: “With Kawasaki we have remained on good terms and the same goes for Yamaha. So, also with BMW we want to maintain an excellent relationship. For sure we will remain with BMW in SBK until the end of 2025, then we will see”.