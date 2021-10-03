Toprak Razgatlioglu arrived at the start of Race 2 with a 49 point advantage and leaves Portugal with 24 points on Jonathan Rea, who recovered the gap in an important way in the second heat. The reigning champion triumphed by taking advantage of the sensational zero of the world leader, who left the scene in the early stages of the race due to a broken mudguard.

“I’m not angry – begins Razgatlioglu talking about his unexpected in Race 2 – I was just unlucky. This year I managed to accumulate a lead in the championship several times, which then decreased again. We fought for victory once again. On the lap I crashed, I got very close to Rea and I thought I’d overtake him on the straight. I am surprised because it was a strange skidding of the front wheel ”. Even at Yamaha they explain that it is not possible to have a real verification of what happened, because the bike was destroyed in the fall: “We cannot identify the exact cause because the bike was seriously damaged in the accident. It is difficult to discover the original reason “.

However, the breaking of the mudguard was only the straw that broke the camel’s back, because the world leader was already accusing some problems, amplified by the strong wind: “Even the anti-wheeling didn’t work. I had strong wheelies in the uphill and downhill sections. I had to turn off the gas. Maybe I could have won, maybe I would have finished second. I felt my limit in the race. I couldn’t turn that fast on the last corner because of the wind. I tried to get inside the curve every time ”.

The fight for the world championship therefore continues to be intense and uncertain, the fight on the track also becomes a war of nerves. Where Razgatlioglu had cleaned the green at the end of Race 1, Rea burnout at the end of Race 2. Toprak jokes: “I’ll have to clean it again”. But then he becomes serious again and responds to the criticisms made by the Kawasaki rider about his riding style: “Did Rea start talking too? This is really beautiful, because he too touched me in Navarre, but I didn’t have anything to say. If he starts talking it’s a good thing, because it means he’s angry about the World Cup. I will not change my style, sometimes it happens to touch each other, because these are the races ”.

Once the Portimao round is closed, Razgatlioglu is projected towards Argentina, where he will race for the first time with Yamaha: “I look to Argentina and not backwards. We will be back to fight next race and we want to win. I like Argentina, the last time I rode the Kawasaki there. It won’t be a problem driving the R1 this time. I like the circuit. I hope the asphalt is good because last time it was problematic ”.