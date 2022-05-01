Ahome.- The director general of the Municipal Sports Institute of AhomeJosé Aureliano Valenzuela Román, was in charge of carrying out the starting signal of the second stage of the First Ahome Triathlon Serial, corresponding to the discipline of the three sports.

At half past six in the morning, the almost 60 participating athletes jumped into the water in search of the first places in their categories, in a start that also included the presence of the president of the Municipal Triathlon CommitteeHector Herrera Acuna.

“Good morning everyone, I greet and congratulate you on behalf of our municipal president, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, and I ask you to enjoy this competition, the second in the series. Here we have runners who go to the Conade’s Nationalso it will serve as a blank to arrive in the best physical shape so that Ahome continues to be a hotbed at the national level in cycling,” said “Chicano” Valenzuela before giving the flag.

The second stage of the series opened a new category, that of 5 years and younger, which covered a distance of 30 meters of swimming, 1 kilometer of cycling and 400 meters of running, while in 6-8 years they swam 50 meters, they pedaled one kilometer and ran 500 meters.

First Ahome Triathlon Serial | Photo: Courtesy

In others children’s categories Y juveniles, in 9-11 years the distances were 150 meters, 4 and 1 kilometers, in 12-13 years 200 meters, 8 and 1.5 kilometers, and in 14-15 years 400 meters, 10 and 2.5 kilometers, in that order . In the Men’s Elite and the free categories (16-19 years old, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and older, and Relays) there were 750 meters of swimming, 20 kilometers of cycling and 5 kilometers of running.

In the Elite category, the award is 1,000 pesos for first place, 800 for second and 500 for third, plus a medal in all places, while in children, youth and rookies, a medal is awarded to the occupants of the first three positions. The series, organized by the Municipal Triathlon Committee, consists of five stages.

The first was on February 6 with a duathlon held at the CUM, the third will be on June 19 with an aquathlon in El Maviri, the fourth on August 21 with a triathlon, again in Topolobampo, and will close on August 16. October with another duathlon at the CUM.