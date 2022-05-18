Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With the aim of detonating the Port of Topolobampo in terms of tourism, economy and gastronomy, the municipality of Ahome will carry out, through the Ministry of Economy, the Topolobampo Fest 2022.

Bernardo Cárdenas Soto, head of the unit, explained that it is about carrying out a series of activities from May 31 to June 5.

“We start with the previous days and the Navy Day itself, on day 2 there will be musical events and the Topolobampo Fest begins. We will have a fishing tournament that will be on days 3, 4 and 5, we will have gastronomic contests that will be on days 4 and 5, one for barbecues and another for paellas in which Canirac, the Restaurant Business Council, restaurants, hotels, gastronomy and its students and most importantly, we will integrate the citizens”, he explained.

The municipal official commented that in this party there will be cultural, musical, civic, gastronomic events, a fishing tournament and the most important thing is that the colored Topolobampo will be delivered, alluding to the fact that the program is about to end.

Likewise, he assured that all the fish that is caught in the fishing tournament will be delivered to the neighborhoods and marginalized communities as well as to the nursing home and other public charity associations.

Meanwhile, Verónica Medel, director of Tourism at Ahome, referred to the fact that these types of events give a very important projection to the municipality where the aim is to give back a lot to the tourism sector that has been so hit in recent years.

“I am going to meet with travel agencies because we are going to be offering packages to tourists, through this event we want to generate overnight stays in Los Mochis and Topolobampo, we know that it is time for economic reactivation in the tourism sector and we know that we are going to to achieve with this event”, he added.

In the same way, he announced that within this program the hiking route will be carried out in the Cerro de San Carlos.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that in this Topolobampo Fest the Port Authority, the Naval Sector of Topolobampo, municipal agencies such as Public Services, Municipal Transit, Welfare and the Syndicate participate actively.