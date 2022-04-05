While the photographer grabs her camera, Duncan Hoy quickly arranges the shelf with bananas. He places the ripe, yellow trusses on top, and he tries to hide bananas that are still a bit green. As soon as Hoy notices that the others see this too, he starts laughing. The reader must of course see the most beautiful products in the picture.

The CEO of supermarket chain Plus may not have grown up among foodstuffs, but the grocery mentality has now crept in. Not that he is constantly standing still to rectify products, as was the custom at his previous employer, Tesco. There, immaculate shopfitting was “a kind of obsession,” Hoy says. “There were stories of people passing by and putting billiard balls in the freezer. And when they rolled, you got screwed.”

The cooperative Plus is not organized for it either, says Hoy (48), a Briton who speaks Dutch fluently after almost twenty years in the Netherlands. Of course, everyone is happy with an attractively furnished store, such as the location in IJsselstein where the meeting will take place this morning. But that appeal is more in the products themselves, and less in the fact that they are arranged with military precision. Good, healthy food, with a focus on responsible origin – that’s what customers come to Plus for, according to Hoy.

So if Coop’s regular customers notice something when their store reopens to Plus, it probably is, says Hoy. A wide range of products from its own brand, which Plus has put more effort into than Coop in recent years. And also a ‘maker’, which is already present in many Plus stores, where meals and sandwiches are freshly prepared every day.

Three months ago, Hoy and his colleagues formally began merging the two supermarket chains. When, around the turn of the year, first regulator ACM and later the members’ councils agreed, they could finally really get started. The plans had been around for some time: when they were announced at the beginning of September, according to Hoy, the talks had been going on for more than a year.

It was a logical choice, a combination of the only two cooperative supermarkets in the Netherlands. All 268 stores of the green-colored Plus are owned by 229 independent entrepreneurs, who together determine the course. The orange Coop is also completely in the hands of independent entrepreneurs, who run about half of the more than 300 branches themselves.

CV From military to supermarket boss

Duncan Hoy (1973) served in the British Army and then discovered his love of retail at consultancy McKinsey. After management positions at C1000, Jumbo and Tesco, he has been CEO of Plus since 2018. Hoy lives in Doorn, is married and has three children.

By continuing together under the banner of Plus, both organizations suddenly form a chain of size. With a 10 percent market share, they are now the number four in the Netherlands, just behind discounter Lidl, and a good distance from Albert Heijn and Jumbo. The merger is expected to take three years to complete. This Wednesday, the first ‘converted’ Coop will open in Heeg, Friesland.

Coop stores are sure to get excited. How do you decide who goes first?

“Heeg was a store that was already being built, the opening was planned. So you don’t want to open it as a Coop for a few more weeks first. In the first year we will also convert a relatively large number of ‘our own’ branches. Many entrepreneurs still want to take the time for that. Such a conversion is tough, and the entrepreneur ultimately has to bear that investment. We are working on a scheme to support them financially.”

Where do you start, once the permission is there?

“You do a lot internally before that time. Because this is not an acquisition, but a real merger. So everyone should feel good about it. We have therefore taken a lot of time to convince everyone that this is not only good for the cooperative, but also for the individual entrepreneur with his shop. Once the approval comes, you’ll want to start rebuilding like a rocket. That takes the most time: you do two or three shops a week. At a central level you are ready faster.”

And, is it mixing a bit?

“It doesn’t work from one day to the next. This merger means something different for a Coop entrepreneur than for the Plus entrepreneur. But we had the first combined meeting recently, and then it’s not like you see one corner with green ties, and one with orange.

“It helps that everyone sees why we do this. Every two years, a supermarket chain disappears as a result of a merger or takeover. There’s a reason for this: you need scale to be able to invest. Our market is changing rapidly. Online grocery shopping is growing, fast delivery is on the rise, logistics is becoming more and more mechanized. That requires huge investments. If you don’t have the scale, you can’t calculate it.”

Of course they saw that at Coop too. But what is the moment when you decide: now we’re going to talk?

“Fred Bosch van Coop and I already knew each other well from Superunie, our purchasing organisation. So it wasn’t a big step to go for a walk. It was also corona time, so that was also more sensible than meeting somewhere. We took several long walks, and discovered that we had the same vision. Merge and move on with one brand: the Plus brand.”

After Emté and Agrimarkt in 2019, supermarket chain Deen disappeared from the Dutch streets last year. The amount of investment required made the owners decide to sell the company†



Why Plus?

“We both thought it was a stronger brand. With our scale we have been able to develop our own brand. We have invested a lot in sustainability. Plus finishes high in customer surveys every year. And the turnover per square meter is higher at Plus, an important measure. So that wasn’t a complicated conversation.”

The nearly 100-year-old Plus is a chain that, between the violence of Albert Heijn and Jumbo and discounters Aldi and Lidl, only occasionally gets national publicity. According to CEO Hoy, this is also because the chain focuses strongly on the region. The aim is to be ‘super visible’ in the areas around the shops. Not the CEO, but the local entrepreneur must be the face of Plus.

The Plus logo will therefore appear on the shirt of a local rather than a national football club. This connection with the region is also visible in the store. Entrepreneurs are given all the freedom to sell regional products from the head office. The shop in IJsselstein, for example, includes cakes from the local bakery Aelbers and regional specialty beer.

Top man Hoy is not someone who seeks publicity. He rarely gives interviews. Within the supermarket sector, he is regarded as a director with a great deal of experience. After graduating, he enlisted in the British Army, serving on missions in Bosnia, Kosovo and East Timor. He rolled in the messages through consultancy McKinsey: after C1000 he worked for Jumbo and the British giant Tesco. He has been at the head of Plus since 2018.

What did you learn in the military that still benefits you today?

“I entered the army for two reasons: I was young and wanted adventure, and I wanted to learn about leadership. I had the opportunity to lead thirty soldiers in difficult circumstances. That shapes you. You learn to look at what a team needs, and how you add value as a leader.”

How do you get to the grocery store from there?

“After the army, I wanted a different type of job. I just didn’t know what I would like. McKinsey seemed like an excellent way to find out. I had the opportunity to look at different companies, from Shell and Aegon to Unilever and Ahold. I found the supermarket sector very interesting. I studied psychology, and there you are constantly working with the customer. Why does he buy something? And why elsewhere, and not with you? How can you influence that?”

At C1000 you saw such a conversion process from the other side. Your chain merged into Jumbo. How is that?

“I worked at C1000 for four years at the time, and I also saw that Jumbo was a very strong formula. So my rational brain could understand, but it was quite a journey to accept that emotionally.”

What lesson do you take with you from this merger?

“You have to pay a lot of attention to colleagues. If the colleagues in the store don’t like it, it won’t work. What I also saw after C1000 was acquired: an uncertain period is beginning. You have to set up a new headquarters, you are waiting for permission. All the while, colleagues sometimes don’t know what their role will be in the new organization. Good communication is extra important. Strategically, it can all be very logical, but that does not mean that every individual sees it equally rosy at all times.”

Is Plus with 10 percent market share now safe?

“We are a serious player, but you should never think you are safe in this sector. Nor do I believe that the consolidation in the Dutch supermarket sector is complete. We certainly have ambitions to grow further.”

There are no other cooperatives with which Plus can merge.

“It will indeed require a different approach. But that doesn’t mean we don’t see opportunities.”

Does Coop also have features that are an asset to Plus?

“Coop had a different cooperative model. They had a members’ meeting with entrepreneurs and consumers. We are now also going to make room for consumers in our bodies. It’s too early to say exactly how, but we’re confident it’s an asset. In addition, as a result of the merger with Coop, we now also have many stores under our own management. I also see that as an enrichment: it forces you to set up an even tighter organization, because now you are responsible until the last step.”

Maybe it’s easier to try things too? Because you don’t have to convince an entrepreneur first.

“You should not see independent entrepreneurs as a deficiency, but as a strength. At chains with many branches, you are sometimes quickly convinced of an idea at the service office and just start. If you have to convince entrepreneurs first, your idea will be really tested. If something doesn’t go the way you intended, you’ll hear about it right away.”