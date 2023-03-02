Gerrit van der Burg, the highest boss at the Public Prosecution Service, thinks he can stay on. He says this in Nieuwsuur in response to the report of the Dutch Safety Board on the security of persons involved in the Marengo process. Lawyers for crown witness Nabil B. called on Wednesday afternoon for the departure of those responsible within the Public Prosecution Service.

