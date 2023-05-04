ROME (Reuters) – Topless climate activists on Thursday blocked traffic on a busy street in central Rome to protest the Italian government’s climate policy after torrential rains killed two people in northern Italy.

The feat marked a shift in tactics for the Last Generation group after the Italian government introduced hefty fines against protesters who attack monuments and historic sites.

The group has thrown paint at Milan’s La Scala opera house and the headquarters of the state-owned bank CDP, as well as throwing soup on a Van Gogh painting in Rome and flour on an Andy Warhol-decorated car in Milan.

On Thursday, the group released footage showing a small group of activists kneeling at intersections in Rome and taking off their blouses.

The police intervened within minutes to remove them.

“Breathed and bare-chested in the streets to denounce the obscenity of the government, which continues to watch impassively as its citizens die from extreme weather events and fuels the cause by unscrupulously subsidizing the fossil industry,” the movement said in a statement.

After months of drought that raised concerns about low levels on the Po, Italy’s longest river, heavy rains hit the Emilia-Romagna region in the north of the country this week, causing extensive damage. Activists blame climate change, fueled by the use of fossil fuels, for extreme weather.

(By Gianluca Semeraro)