The extremely boring shareholder meeting of Volkswagen was graced by various activists.

Volkswagen is of course doing very well in the field of environmentally friendly cars, but they are still the target of activists every time. The Volkswagen top could see this with their own eyes today, because the annual shareholders’ meeting (literally and figuratively) did not go entirely smoothly.

Such a shareholders’ meeting with elderly Germans is of course deadly boring, so a little variety can do no harm. Activists take care of that, because a speech by CEO Oliver Blume was interrupted by a screaming topless activist. The text ‘Dirty Money’ was painted on her bare back.

In total, there were about 10 activists who managed to gain access to the meeting room in Berlin. One of them threw a cake at Wolfgang Porsche, but he was not hit. Some pieces flew in the direction of Hans Dieter Pötsch, chairman of the board of directors, who had the floor at that time. Fortunately, he still had great reflexes for a 72-year-old and was able to avoid the cake.

While Volkswagen has often been the target of Greenpeace, in this case they were not climate activists. The banners that the uninvited guests had with them read ‘End Uyghur Forced Labor’. They accuse Volkswagen of using forced labor in China.

By the way, the climate activists were also just having fun. They tried to glue themselves outside the building, but the Berlin police managed to put a stop to that.

