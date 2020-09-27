Topics of the week Topics of the week

1) Bullying

Vantaa the violence in the school yard during the break raised a heated debate in many directions about the safety of schools. Violence and bullying of children and young people have been reduced in recent years, but new features have been added, such as the description and publication of violence online.

The lack of disciplinary measures in schools was marveled at. How is it possible that a victim of violence will have to stay home or change schools, but it is difficult to separate the perpetrators from the school, even for a short time?

2) Carp

One Hannu Karpo, 78, returned to the public from retirement for a while when documentary director Ari Matikainen’s film Karpo got its premiere. In the film, Karpo tells the story of his 44-year television career at the wheel of a car, during which he became the hero of the kicked head and the last hope.

Karpo is known as a faceted figure, and he has not softened even in retirement. “Up until now, I was full of whisperers and helpers. That gang got rid of when he finished work, ”he told HS in an interview (25.9.).

3) Trump

The United States the death of Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg provides an opportunity for President Donald Trump to reverse the court’s direction to the right. Regardless of Democrat opposition, Trump and his Republican Party plan to push through a new judge at a rapid pace before the November presidential election.

A little later, Trump aroused horror at the hint that he would not necessarily respect the election result when he lost. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the president was on the road to Belarus.