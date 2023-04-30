Sunday, April 30, 2023
Topics of the week | Topics of the week

April 30, 2023
Topics of the week | Topics of the week

Opinion|Topics of the week

1) Old acquaintances

Stateside next year’s presidential election threatens to be a repeat of the 2020 election. On Tuesday, current President Joe Biden announced that he will seek a second term in the 2024 election. Donald Trump’s announcement was already heard in November. Old enemies may end up dueling again. For the majority of the people, it would be a disappointment, because neither of them has been particularly popular in national polls.

2) Tappara

Its since the magnificent Nokia Arena was opened in Tampere in December 2021, the home team Tappara has won two Finnish hockey championships in a row. The championship pitcher was raised again in front of the home crowd on Thursday, when the Pelicans fell after exciting stages in the overtime. Tampere and Tappara have become the pioneers of Finnish hockey, which others follow.

3) NATO jam

Predominant the reason for Sweden’s NATO deadlock with Turkey is the Kurdish organization PKK, which collects money in Sweden for its activities against the Turkish government. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström revealed the reasons for Turkey’s criticism in the media this week. The new law criminalizing belonging to a terrorist organization will enter into force in the summer. Sweden hopes that Turkey will give the green light to membership after that.

