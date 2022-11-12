Topics of the week | Topics of the week

1) Government

Finnish government has drifted into controversies in its last meters about issues that are small in the scale of the dramatic events of recent years. The coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the acceleration of inflation have been seen, and the government’s lines have remained straight. As the elections are approaching and the support of the center is falling, the Sámi district law and the restoration decree have emerged as big and rocking issues for the government.

2) By-elections

of the United States the congressional elections were expected to have a big victory for the Republicans. Former president Donald Trump was thought to use the victory as a springboard for the upcoming presidential election. The Republicans did not win a big election, and the candidates who pledged loyalty to Trump did not succeed as expected. It forces Republicans to think about what kind of candidate they can use to win the presidential election and how long they can occupy the country’s number one office.

3) Finland

Squad the recipients of Finlandia awards for literature have been announced. Four of the six authors seeking the prize for fiction have not been among the six finalists before, but Olli Jalonen, who is a candidate again, has already won the prize twice. The selection committee noticed that there was a lot of dystopia and dark visions of the future on offer. The award is also given in the series of non-fiction and children’s and young people’s books.