1) Total crash

Finn Heavyweight boxer Robert Helenius, 38, suffered a stinging defeat when Deontay Wilder completely knocked him out in the first round. Helenius had prepared for the important match for a long time and carefully, but it didn’t help much against a tough opponent. With the loss, Helenius’ dreams of getting to the World Cup were dashed, and instead he will face the end of his career.

2) Pump failure

From Olkiluoto bad news was heard when Teollisuuden Voima announced that the damage found in the pumps of the triple reactor would postpone the start-up of the power plant by at least a couple of weeks until the end of December. The Olkiluoto power plant has been starting up at the time of the count in the middle of the energy crisis, but if the power plant cannot be started during the coldest winter, Finland may be threatened with an electricity shortage.

3) Martial Law

Russian On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Russia. The introduction of martial law gives the authorities broad powers for e.g. population transfers, media censorship, forced confiscation of property and business support of the residents of the regions.