Topics of the week Topics of the week

1) Coronavirus vaccination

Finland The first coronavirus vaccines were given on Sunday 27 December in Helsinki to employees of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital Districts.

The first to receive the vaccine was Andrea Nummi, a nurse in the lung department, Eija Koponen and Marcus Norrgård, nurses in the intensive care unit, Timo Suonsyrjä, chief physician of the emergency department, Benny Hellqvist, doctor of the intensive care unit, and Kirsi Mustalammi, assistant ward nurse. The first batch of Pfizer and Biontech vaccines arrived in Finland on the day of slaughter.

Vaccinations were started in EU countries by joint decision and at the same time.

2) Discount sales

Christmas post-sale sales began immediately after the end of the Christmas deal, or part earlier.

Fear of the coronavirus may curb the worst shopping congestion as more and more people look for their offerings in online stores.

The discount sales are going in a different mood anyway, as the trade in goods and especially the food trade has gone well during the pandemic year. Instead, services such as restaurants, hotels, and tourism have plunged deep during both coronavirus waves.

3) Espionage

On Monday it was reported that the parliament was the target of a cyber attack in the autumn, which has jeopardized the email accounts of several MPs. The Central Criminal Police is investigating the hacking in cooperation with the security police as a suspected gross hacking and espionage.

Spying is suspected to be serious and rare and suggests that there may be a foreign state behind it. According to a review published by the Security Police in the autumn, Russia and China are engaged in systematic cyber espionage against Finland.