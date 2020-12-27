Topics of the week Topics of the week

1) Mutant virus

Coronavirus vaccinations facilitation of initiation became a concern when a new N501Y mutation in the coronavirus was detected in Britain, which was thought to infect clearly more easily than the usual virus.

Last Sunday and Monday, several European countries, including Finland, stopped passenger traffic from Britain, disrupting airports and messing up the plans of many Christmas tourists. Initial estimates suggest that the mutant is not more lethal than the usual virus and that the vaccine is expected to be effective, but more information is needed.

2) Assassination

One One of the most special dramas in Finnish criminal history took a new turn on Tuesday, when the Helsinki District Court sentenced former drug police chief Jari Aarnio to life imprisonment for the 2003 assassination of the Swedish-Turkish Volkan Ünsal. Instead, the charges of another accused, former gang boss Keijo Vilhunen, were dismissed.

According to the district court, Aarnio knew about the murder plan, but did nothing to prevent it and is thus guilty of Ünsal’s death. Aarnio’s defense intends to appeal the verdict to the Court of Appeal.

3) Christmas peace

“Tomorrow, if God wills, ”begins the declaration of Christmas peace, which is part of the routines of the Finnish Christmas Eve and has been read in Turku since the 14th century. Usually, the ceremony gathers as many as 10,000 listeners to Turku’s Old Grand Square, but this year the square was fenced and Christmas peace had to be declared for the first time without an audience.

Completely Christmas peace has been undeclared due to fear of airstrikes in 1939, during the militia strike in 1917, and apparently also during the war years of the 18th and early 19th centuries.