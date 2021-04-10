Topics of the week Topics of the week

1) Exit

Government announced its plans to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and lift restrictions.

When the pandemic struck Finland, the political consensus on countermeasures was quite strong. Later, this consensus began to crack and pandemic action became the normal policy food. In drawing up the exit strategy, there was an attempt to return to the mood of a year ago, as the opposition was also heard at the Estate House. Admittedly, it seems that the government had time to complete its strategy fairly before the consultation.

2) The reason for the media

Parliamentary On Thursday, the Chancellery Committee decided that Tytti Yli-Viikari, Director General of the State Audit Office VTV, be suspended from office for the duration of the criminal investigation. The investigation concerns the use of flight points and the employment contract drawn up for the official, according to which he was paid without any obligation to work.

Yli-Viikari has been silent during the process. On Thursday, he joined the ranks of those in trouble who blame the media. The Chancellery Committee heard that Yli-Viikari felt that he had been under pressure from the media.

3) Ukraine

Ukraine the war does not freeze, but the rounds harden. Russia is moving troops and equipment to the Ukrainian border and increasing tensions in both Crimea and eastern Ukraine. According to Ukraine, there are about 20,000 Russian soldiers on the border.

The crisis is marked by unpredictability. High pressure also increases the risk of accidentally escalating confrontations. Diplomacy is also hot. US President Joe Biden showed his support for Ukraine, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.