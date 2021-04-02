Topics of the week Topics of the week

1) Ball grills in danger

On Monday the 400-meter container ship Ever Given, which had blocked the Suez Canal and the bottleneck of the global economy for almost a week, was finally released from the sandbar.

The blockage of the canal confused world trade, with more than 400 cargo ships waiting their turn. The unloading of the sum was estimated to go smoothly in a few days, but the mixing of schedules could take months. Professor Lauri Ojala, interviewed by HS, was concerned about the availability of ball grills for the summer season in Finland, for example.

2) Supervisor

Tuesday The Parliamentary Chancellery Committee decided to start the process of suspending Tytti Yli-Viikari, Director General of the State Audit Office (VTV).

Parliament and the police are currently investigating Yli-Viikari’s use of money and a special agreement by which the agency’s chief inspector has been paid for the good that he is not doing his job.

There has also been talk in the public debate about how Tytti Yli-Viikari has progressed in his career in the wake of the current Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöyst.

3) Made in USA

On Wednesday U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled his $ 2 trillion economic package with which he wants to repair the country’s dilapidated bridges, bumpy roads, rusty water networks, public transportation and more.

According to Biden, this is a “once-a-generation investment in America”. The money for his giant project Biden promises to find by tightening taxes on big business and high-income earners. Republicans are believed to oppose the economic package, but they may not be able to stop it.