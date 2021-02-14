Topics of the week Topics of the week

1) Poor Finland

On Monday The Ministry of Finance published a report according to which Finland is falling off the sledge of other Nordic countries in the economy. Since the financial crisis, the Finnish economy has grown more slowly than the other Nordic countries, and the state has taken on debt sharply. In the next few years, the situation will be darkened by Finland’s demographic structure: the number of pensioners will increase, the number of working-age people will decrease. In the past, ministry reports have generally been received humbly, but this time there were arguments for and against. In economic policy, the emphasis is now on the latter part of the word.

2) The argument for recovery

On Wednesday Parliament discussed the EU recovery package, but the debate went over to shout when some talked about the fence, others about the fence posts. According to the government, the recovery package saved the EU and thus also the Finnish economy. According to the opposition, Finland paid too much, received too little and was still taking the EU towards a debt union. The Basic Finns left a question on the matter, which was also joined by the Christian Democrats and the now movement. The Coalition tried to strike a balance between pro-EU and government-critical.

3) Humiliation

On Friday In an interview published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a threat: Russia will cut off relations with the EU if too severe economic sanctions are imposed on the country. “If you want peace, prepare for war,” Lavrov said.

The defiance of Lavrov was a continuation of the line taken by Russia after protests in support of Alexei Navalny. Last week, Russia humiliated EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who visited Moscow. Russian pressure and Borrell’s humiliation aroused dismay in EU countries.