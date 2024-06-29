Topics of the week | Topics of the week

1) Greta Thunberg

Young gave a face to climate activism Greta Thunberg urged Finnish decision-makers to take climate action on Tuesday at the demonstration of the environmental movement Elokapina, which started on the steps of the parliament.

Thunberg and a few dozen other protesters also got a ride from the police. The police escorted him away from the tram tracks where the protesters were sitting blocking traffic.

2) Julian Assange

from the United States, It took years for Britain and also Australia to find a solution to the case Julian Assange, but this week the WikiLeaks founder and all-time leaker became a free man. Assange took a plea deal in which he admitted to some kind of conspiracy. The sentence was offset by prison years in Britain. The United States, on the other hand, was able to wash its hands of the case that shook the freedom of the press.

3) Mel Gibson

In Uusimaa there was an unofficial Bongaa Gibson contest going on during midsummer, because the American actor Mel Gibson were recognized for vacationing in different places.

Gibson ate in a restaurant in Porvoo and had fun at Linnanmäki at least on the Tulireki and Salama devices. Judging by the fans’ social media photos, Gibson slipped into the Finnish holiday season rather casually, as he was wearing Crocs sandals.