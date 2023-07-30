Topics of the week | Topics of the week

1. Sudden deep

Helsinki On Sunday, a 10-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a sand pit in Jakomäki. The pond is used as a swimming place, even though it is not a supervised swimming place but a sudden deep and therefore dangerous pond. The accident that shocked people reminded of the importance of swimming and rescue skills. About 150 people drown in Finland every year, most of them in summer weather.

2. X

Foaming the instant messaging service around Twitter is not slowing down. Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October 2022, has made numerous changes to the service that have annoyed many users and driven away advertisers. On Monday, Musk announced that Twitter’s name would change to X. According to the owner, Tweets will also be X in the future, so the new Finnish translation of tweeting has already been invented to suggest “aksyilya”.

3. Sad news

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor died on Wednesday at the age of 56. In the 1990s, O’Connor’s stunning voice and unapologetic style catapulted her to the top of the pop world, a place she never fully settled into. In his later years, O’Connor suffered from many problems in his personal life, but the shock caused by the news of his death showed how many people he had managed to touch with his art.