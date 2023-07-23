Topics of the week | Topics of the week

1. Bird virus

Bird flu has infected birds, blue foxes and mink in Finnish fur farms. This is the first time that bird flu has been found to have infected fur animals in Finland. Bird flu, when circulating in animals, can also develop strains that infect humans, which can cause life-threatening pandemics. Therefore, the progress of the virus is closely monitored.

2. A lion

Germany got its own summer animal scare when the police searched for a lioness in a major operation in the Berlin area, of which several sightings were made and a slightly blurry video image was also obtained. Attempts were made to get information about the origin of the lioness, but at least no zoo admitted to having lost a lioness. However, the police took the matter seriously and urged the residents of the danger zone to stay indoors. On Friday, it turned out that the animal was probably a wild boar.

3. Director

Discourse the president’s power got a new boost when the business delegation Eva published a survey on Tuesday, according to which no less than half of Finns would like to strengthen the president’s foreign policy power at the expense of the prime minister. More than average, right-wingers, the elderly and the less educated need a strong leader in Finland.