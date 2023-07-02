Topics of the week | Topics of the week

1) Junnila

Vilhelm Junnila’s ministerial career was cut short when he announced on Friday that he was resigning from the position of Minister of Economic Affairs. Junnila, who appeared at far-right events and hinted at Nazi references, survived Wednesday’s vote of confidence, even though the Rkp did not support her. On Friday, the measure of the Christian Democrats was met, and President Sauli Niinistö considered the situation “at least” embarrassing.

2) France

On Tuesday, the police shot dead a 17-year-old boy in the suburbs of Paris during a traffic inspection. The boy’s death set off a wave of riots across France. The demonstrations have been violent, and there have been clashes with the police. There has been a night curfew in part of Paris. The violent reactions show that France is probably not going to calm down anytime soon.

3) Arhinmäki

Helsinki deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) was caught painting illegal graffiti in a train tunnel on Midsummer’s Eve. The graffiti cost Arhinmäki not only a political price, but also several thousand euros to pay, because washing Arhinmäki’s painting off the concrete wall was exceptionally expensive. Graffiti connoisseurs praised the work for the sure handprint. Arhinmäki himself considers his act “really stupid”.