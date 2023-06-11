Topics of the week | The topics of the week

1) President game

Presidential race finally started when the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of Supply Pekka Haavisto (green) announced his willingness to do the job. Haavisto said that he is seeking candidacy in next winter’s presidential elections through the voters’ association and not through his party. Previously, only Liike Nyt’s Harry Harkimo had registered for the competition, but an association has also been established for the campaign of CEO Olli Rehn (center).

2) Kahovka dam

in Ukraine on top of the war came a huge human and ecological disaster, when the collapse of the Kahovka dam caused a major flood. The dam is located in the territory occupied by Russia, so it didn’t take long to find the culprit, whether it was a deliberate explosion, carelessness or negligence. Ukrainian authorities began large-scale evacuations, but Russia fired on rescue crews.

3) Deportations

Finland deported nine Russian spies who had been operating under diplomatic cover. The number was large, but the government’s decision to make the matter conspicuously public attracted more attention. It was a clear change in a more open direction, because in the past Finland has been silent about deportations. According to the protection police, the mass deportation was a significant setback for Russian intelligence in Finland.