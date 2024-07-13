1) Biden’s fitness

of the United States presidential Joe Biden condition was monitored throughout the NATO summit held in Washington this week. Compared to expectations, Biden survived quite comfortably – what was now called the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky For Putin and his own vice president Terrible Harris as Trump. At the same time, the leaders of other countries who were guests highly praised Biden’s condition.

2) Children’s hospital

Russia hit the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv with a missile on Monday. The attack was one of the biggest during the entire war.

Instead of city centers, Russia has in the past made its attacks primarily on electric and thermal power plants and the military industry. During the NATO summit, however, Russia mauled Ukraine with extraordinary force. The brutal children’s hospital attack was widely condemned.

3) Candy cane

With Japanese tourists often seems to have a very personal relationship with Finland through, for example, films and Finnish design. In addition to the Moomins, especially Aki Kaurismäki the films seem to appeal to Japanese tourists heading to Finland. Now they have found Karkkila, where Kaurismäki has a business.

Individual Japanese Kaurismäki fans visit Karkkila almost every week.