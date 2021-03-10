The opening sequence of the “ARD” daily topics has a high recognition value – because it only changes in nuances. An exception has now been made for an animal TV star.

Munich – Anyone who switched on the “ARD” daily topics on Friday evening should probably not have believed their eyes and ears at first. Because in the studio next to the presenter Pinar Atalay stood the most famous mouse in the country, that is, the cartoon from the “Sendung mit der Maus”. The voice announcing the start of the show was also unusual.

Armin Maiwald, one of the inventors of the children’s program with the orange-colored, human-sized cult figure, spoke the opening sentence, “This is the first German television with the daily themes”, which has already been heard hundreds of times. She’s celebrating her 50th birthday this year, but she still looks as young and jolly as she did when she started out. Legends don’t age.

Topics of the day in Turkish: “ARD” presenter with a special homage to “Die Sendung mit der Maus”

The “ARD” presenter Pinar Atalay also prepared a special homage to the series, of which more than 2,200 episodes have already been produced. The 42-year-old spoke the opening sentences in Turkish. Background: In the “Sendung mit der Maus” program, the topics are always presented in two languages, whereby it is immediately resolved which foreign language the makers used in the respective issue.

This special kind of homage cannot, of course, be directly accessible to every fan of the topic of the day. In any case, Atalay’s involvement in the Internet excited quite a few hearts. Under the Facebook post of the clip, a user railed: “Pfui Daibel. But it has been shown in the ÖR for a long time where the journey is going. Please collect the GEZ in Turkey and no longer here. “

Another was furious: “The forced GEZ fees are applied very appropriately.” And a third said succinctly: “This is a daily news and not a mouse broadcast – the daily news should be understood by all citizens in Germany because it is part of it of public broadcasting – an announcement in a foreign language is completely out of place there. “

Topics of the day in Turkish: “Sit back in your pajamas in front of the TV on Sundays”

Far more users celebrated the daily topic intro in honor of the mouse and her friends, on the other hand effusively. “When you hear Armin Maiwald’s voice, you sit right back in your pajamas in front of the television on Sundays,” jubilated one. This one was in his element: “Who still tries to guess the language every time today? I’m pretty good at it now, but I don’t get assigned the Indian languages. “

And some of them took care of the curmudgeon, who did not indulge the mouse at all. So it was said: “Wow, people are gasping again because Pinar Atalay, like the mouse at the beginning of each program, presented in a foreign language (omg Turkish).”

ARD-Tagesthemen in Turkish: “Mouse has always stood for openness and diversity”

Or also: “Those who are now ticking because Pinar Atalay is presenting the mouse in Turkish have obviously never seen the mouse !? But that was actually already clear beforehand, because the mouse has always stood for openness, diversity, international understanding, curiosity and knowledge and that would certainly have rubbed off, what a shame! “

All in all, however, it shows that the campaign was very well received. And the mouse must also have been very touched. (mg)

