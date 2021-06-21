ofJosef Forster shut down

The “topics of the day” are repositioning themselves. Abboud succeeds Atalay, but not only in the ARD there are personnel changes. The public broadcasters have to cope with top-class departures.

Hamburg / Munich – The “Tagesthemen” are based on the speaker position. The long-time presenter Pinar Atalay is leaving ARD for RTL, so that a job is vacant. Aline Abboud should occupy this from August 2021, as the ARD confirmed. Before that, the audience favorites Jan Hofer (now RTL) and Linda Zervakis (now ProSieben) the broadcasting network. Aline Abboud is now set to become the new face of the news program.

“Topics of the day”: Aline Abboud first speaker, who comes from East Germany

“With Aline Abboud we were able to win an excellent presenter who can moderate both classic news programs and social media news formats for a young target group,” emphasized Marcus Bornheim, First Editor-in-Chief ARD-current. Thanks to her knowledge of the Middle East, Abboud is “journalistic reinforcement” for the format, says Bornheim.

Aline Abboud studied Arabic in Leipzig, Beirut and Istanbul before completing an internship at the German Bundestag from 2014 to 2016. Abboud then drew attention to herself as editor of the ZDF news program “heute” and presenter of “heuteXpress”. The East Berlin native also moderated the radio format “DIE DA OBEN!”. Aline Abboud will be the first speaker to come from East Germany after switching to the topics of the day.

ARD has to absorb prominent departures – private broadcasters are upgrading

Those responsible at ARD replaced the position after the departure of the “Tagesthemen” spokeswoman Pinar Atalay. And so had to react to a trend that has become more and more apparent since Jan Hofer’s move to RTL last year.

The private broadcasters increasingly advertise the moderators of ARD and ZDF from. “Mr. Daily News” Jan Hofer made the start, followed by Linda Zervakis, so now Pinar Atalay is also daring the leap to a private provider. Presumably, RTL, ProSieben and Co. see potential in political formats, so that top staff of the public broadcasters is poached. Hape Kerkeling, Anna Fleischhauer and Laura Papendick also switched to RTL in the past few months.