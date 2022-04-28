Forget the Oscars. Forget the Grammy Awards. Forget Appingedam’s Best Forgotten Vegetable of the Year Awards. These are Top Gears Electric Awards. We again went in search of the best electric cars of the moment to neatly divide them into various categories.

You can read the full TopGears Electric Awards in TopGear Magazine 203, which is in stores from today. For the sake of convenience, we list the best electric cars of the moment for you in this article. Do the same as the winner? We have chosen the Volkswagen ID.Buzz as Electric Car of the Year 2022.

Why does the ID.Buzz win TopGears Electric Awards?

Isn’t it great that VW has finally had the courage to reinvent the original? This may not be the van most van owners want it to be, but if you’re looking for an electric crossover, whether it’s a Volkswagen, Ford, Tesla, Mercedes or Kia, isn’t this a bigger one? , flashier and more interesting alternative? It’s deceptively simple, yet totally uplifting.

The other categories

The Best Retro EV is without a doubt the Hyundai Grandeur. From the dot-matrix lamps to the digitized

velour-filled interior, this is a retro homage we didn’t see coming, but never want to let go. Something more of this world? Then you can go for the BMW i4 – that is our Best Electric Business Saloon.

Then you wonder: what is the Electric Car We Are Most Curious About? That can only be the Lotus Eletre. When it comes to the Best Electric Luxury Car we had a difficult choice, but it is the BMW iX that takes the Award.

Mercedes will take another title

The Mercedes Vision EQXX takes the title of Best Electric Concept car. The Best Electric Crossover is the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, the Most Carefree EV is the Tesla Model Y and the Cheapest EV is the Skoda Enyaq iV. The Best Electric Hatchback is the Renault Megane E-Tech in this year’s Electric Awards.

We have of course not forgotten the BMW i3. This veteran grabs the Lifetime Achievement Award this year. The Reader’s Choice of the Year is the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. To check whether the Rimac Nevera really is the Best Electric Performance Car, we subject it to a cold weather test in the Arctic Circle.

Secretly there are two hybrids in the TopGears Electric Awards

Chris Harris cheats and picks a hybrid for this TopGears Electric Awards. He’s going for the Polestar 1, because it’s one of the most interesting cars he’s driven in the last ten years. In our opinion, the Audi RS Q E-Tron is the Best E-Racer at the moment. He finished ninth in the general classification. Also here is secretly a petrol engine to charge the lot. The coolest E-Racer is certainly the Peugeot 9X8.