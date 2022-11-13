After a long wait, we were finally allowed to wait a little longer. But only Chris was finally allowed to go to Germany to test the Mercedes-AMG One. It is the highly anticipated ‘F1 road car’. The day really doesn’t go quite as planned and we have to wait a lot for the recordings. Such an F1 engine in a street car is not so easy.

The new Range Rover is a car in which you would, for example, see a Jort Kelder driving. But can the Land Rover still have a nice game of off-roading? To find out, we send Paddy and Chris to the UK’s toughest off-road event: the King of Britain. That cannot but turn out well.

A special kind of F1

After Nyck de Vries, Flintoff will also enter F1. Just not the F1 you think of, with Monaco and all the superyachts. No no, we’re talking about the real thing: F1 Stock Cars. This racing class goes all the way back to the basics. In fact, ‘contact is tolerated and encouraged’. You can see all this next Sunday at 9 p.m. on BBC 1.