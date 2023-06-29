One man’s death is another man’s bread, according to a TopGear presenter from after the Clarkson days.

It has been eight years since TopGear disappeared from the tube. At least, that’s how it feels. In any case, it’s been so long since the cast that took the program to the stars and beyond left the program. This is because of an incident where Jeremy Clarkson, the ‘foreman’ of the program, expressed his displeasure with the producers by slapping one of the employees in the face. The BBC immediately sacked Clarkson and although the feud did not include co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May, they chose Clarkson.

Top Gear from 2016

How the rest went has been covered much more often. The world-famous TopGear trio now makes specials for Amazon under the name The Grand Tour and the BBC has more or less found their niche with the new TopGear. This after also changing the occupation almost every year for a while. One of the people who therefore passed the review as a TopGear presenter and has now found something else, is Rory Reid.

“Slap Jeremy Clarkson gave me a career”

And that has certainly not done the British car journalist any harm. In fact, Reid marks Clarkson’s mule as the point where his career began. The BBC was from then on looking for new presenters. Chris Harris was roped in pretty quickly, but the whole line-up wasn’t confirmed for a while. Reid decided to audition and talks about that process.

It starts with a 60 second audition video. In it, Reid had to sell himself as a kind of elevator pitch. In that video, he called himself a combination of Jeremy Clarkson and Idris Elba, among others. That caught on (probably partly thanks to that comparison), because he was allowed to come by to audition.

On the well-known TopGear circuit, Reid got the chance to prove himself as a TopGear presenter. Talking to the camera while driving a fat car around the track, that kind of work. There it was told to Reid that he was not what they were looking for after all. Then he shot one more video as a kind of poetic anthology for a Rolls-Royce and sent it in as a kind of last chance. That ensured that the producers were convinced and Reid was allowed to participate. He ended up being part of the presenters for several years, even acting as a sort of Clarkson, Hammond and May-esque trinity with Chris Harris and Matt LeBlanc when Chris Evans was sacked.

To leave

According to Reid, his career as a Top Gear presenter has been a good time since Jeremy Clarkson’s punch. But he doesn’t want to go back. Why did he leave in the first place? The trio he was part of fell apart anyway because Matt LeBlanc wanted to return to the US and Reid got an offer from AutoTrader, where he still works today. They could offer him a position as manager and presenter of their YouTube channel, where he said he was given ‘all the freedom he wanted’.

Speaking of which, you can watch all this and more in the video Reid made about his TopGear adventure.

This article TopGear presenter: “career thanks to clap Clarkson” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#TopGear #presenter #Career #owes #clap #Clarkson