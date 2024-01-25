TopGear Magazine 224 (February 2024) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. This month with the Ferrari SF90 XX, playing with V8 Maseratis in the snow, driving the New York Marathon with a 950 hp Shelby Mustang – and more!

Ferrari SF90 XX

Photo: © TopGear

The SF90 XX is the last in a line of illustrious track Ferraris – only it can also go on public roads. Is Ferrari's latest XX model a real XX? Time for a twisted and smoky investigation.

The XX story

Photo: © TopGear

Since we were there anyway, let's dive into the (short) history of Ferrari's most prestigious 'sub-brand'. This is how it started and how it is going now.

Hertz Mustang in NYC

Photo: © TopGear

Want to drive the New York Marathon with the fastest rental car available? Let's do it. Because yes: just like before, you can now rent an extreme Mustang from Hertz. Only now it has 950 hp…

Old Volvos in Japan

Photo: © TopGear

Is Japanese car culture low, loud and neon-lit, as is often thought? Well, not for these guys, who make the streets safe with old Volvos in full standard trim.

Farewell Maserati V8

Photo: © Maserati

Maserati no longer builds eight-cylinders. This sad milestone deserves a worthy farewell party. So we sweep through the northern Italian snow with the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo.

Drives

Photo: © Mercedes

It is the new titanic battle: where the Mercedes E-class and BMW 5-series used to fight for the marbles in the higher business segment, it now falls to their electric 'successors'. We pit the BMW i5 against the Mercedes EQE and see what happens. We also drive the new Hyundai Santa Fe, which is quite radical, especially in terms of design. The Mercedes-AMG GT has not been changed in terms of design, but in terms of concept – so we try that too. Plus some other interesting stuff, like the new Renault Scenic and (think extra nonchalant about this) the McLaren 750S.

And further…

We look at what happens when lightweight champion Caterham invents an electric sports car. We spend a day with a special, somewhat rugged version of the Citroën Ami. We are visiting the largest Porsche party in the world, the Rennsport Reunion in California. And we ask ChatGPT to design a new Fiat Multipla.

You can read this and much more in Top Gear Magazine 224! So make sure you get your hands on it quickly: hurry to the store or order it now in our webshop! Would you like to receive the upcoming issues of Top Gear automatically at home? Then take out a subscription here – for yourself or for someone else – with a great discount or a cool welcome gift.