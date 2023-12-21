TopGear Magazine 223 (January 2024), our big Awards issue, is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. With this month the very best, fastest and craziest cars that 2023 treated us to!

Top Gear Awards 2023

Photo: © TopGear

Breathe in, breathe out, stay calm and prepare to gain an invaluable amount of automotive knowledge. These new cars are the best of the best. It's time to reveal them: the winners of the world-famous Top Gear Awards!

Shaker of the Year: Tesla Cybertruck

Photo: © TopGear

It was basically pure science fiction, Tesla's stainless steel, armored pickup. Until now. Top Gear delves deep into the story behind this bizarre creation – and of course we drive it.

Bargain & Luxury Car of the Year: Dacia Spring vs Rolls-Royce Spectre

Photo: © TopGear

The fanciest electric car in the world spends a day with the very cheapest… And there are more similarities than you might think.

Family Car of the Year: Kia EV9

Photo: © TopGear

Looking higher in the market and doing so in a green way… If Ibiza can do it, it should also work with a car, right? We test the EV9 on the Spanish island.

Car of the Year: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Photo: © Top Gear

Is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N a pale imitation of the real thing or a completely new level of driving pleasure? Let's play a game: on an adventure in Korea with the 'new style' hot hatch…

Drives

Photo: © Top Gear

This month we really had to find out: if the Purosangue 'is not an SUV', as Ferrari claims, what is it? We put it next to an Aston Martin DBX707 to find out. We also drive the Smart #3 Brabus, which at first glance may seem like yet another dull crossover, but in fact offers supercar speed for just under 50 grand… Also including the new small Lexus LBX, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring PDK , the plug-in hybrid Defender 110, the BMW i5 M60, the Peugeot e-308 SW, the Ford Puma ST with Powershift transmission and the new Toyota C-HR are discussed.

And further…

You can also read about the all-new Porsche Panamera, the Skoda Superb Combi (which fortunately has not yet become an SUV), Marques Brownlee tests Rivian's Amazon van and we visit Porsche in Leipzig to discuss the still partly secret, fully electric See and experience Macan up close. Oh, and we're splashing through the mud with a life-size version of the Tamiya Wild One: the wish of everyone who was eight years old sometime in the '80s.

You can read this and much more in Top Gear Magazine 223! So make sure you get your hands on it quickly: hurry to the store or order it now in our webshop!