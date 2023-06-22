TopGear Magazine 217 (July 2023) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. This month we celebrate Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary – including the illustrious V12 mid-engine models, a guide to our best Lambo moments and the Cool Wall (!), and the new Huracán Sterrato. It is, and we are not exaggerating, a celebration.

The V12 bloodline

Photo: © TopGear

The new Lamborghini Revuelto is what it is because of its illustrious ancestors: the Aventador, the Murciélago, the Diablo, the Countach and the Miura. We drive them all.

Huracan Sterrato

Photo: © TopGear

Dashing through the desert sand with a low Lambo, that is often the result of an error of judgment and as such not good. In this case, however, it’s exactly the point – and insane.

Tesla is 20

Photo: © Tesla

We have this number one more birthday to celebrate. Tesla has been rattling the established order for twenty years and has changed the automotive landscape forever. A look back at an eventful time.

MG Cyberstar

Photo: © TopGear

Pure pleasure EVs are still far from enough. MG arranges one in the form of this Cyberster, the electric fun convertible we all deserve.

Radford Type 62-2

Photo: © TopGear

After his successful Formula 1 career, world champion Jenson Button had to have something to do. He re-established a classic British coachbuilder and developed his ultimate road car.

drives

Photo: © TopGear

This month we go chic and see if the new BMW i7 can be a formidable opponent for the limo of limos, the Mercedes S-class. We also drive the new Renault Espace, the Lexus RX 500h ‘performance hybrid’ and the Abarth 500e Cabrio Turismo, among others. Oh, and some extreme Dacias.

And further…

At the back of our Retro section, you should try not to be shocked by what you find this month. The widely infamous Japanese tuner RAUH-Welt Begriff comes with the Baphomet, a Porsche 911 Turbo of the 930 generation in which they have turned the exaggeration knob to position 7,000. We also compare the current BMW M8 to the classic 8-series, check out the new Aston Martin DB12, read about the cars Günther Steiner owned in his life, have a review of Fast X for you and we will see which watches are suitable for real heroes.

So make sure you get your hands on TopGear Magazine 217 quickly: rush to the store or order it now in our webshop! Would you like to receive the upcoming issues of TopGear automatically at home? Then take out a subscription here – for yourself or for someone else – with a great discount or a cool welcome gift. Enjoy reading!