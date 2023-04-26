TopGear Magazine 215 (May 2023) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. This month we take a look at what the best electric car of 2023 is – it’s time for the TopGear EV Awards!

Lamborghini Revuelto

Photo: © TopGear

Well, not a real EV, but still: the successor to the Aventador is here, and it brings a V12 with electro boost. Get ready for a hard reset with 1,015 combined horsepower…

GMC Hummer EV

Photo: © TopGear

The craziest SUV in the world has been given a successor: the craziest EV in the world. Useful? Mwah. Cool? Of course. We grab the colossus and drive it to Baghdad. No, not that Baghdad.

The 24 Hours of Le M25

Photo: © TopGear

An endurance race on the London ring road? Why? Well, why not? Time to see how far we can get in 24 hours with a bunch of common EVs: energy drinks at the ready and off we go!

E-vans

Photo: © TopGear

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo and the Ford E-Transit take a shot at your florist’s heart. It will be electric delivery, so what equipment do you need for this?

Electric city cars

Photo: © TopGear

Is an electric car specially designed for the city really the best choice there? The Citroën Ami (also known here as the Opel Rocks Electric) and the new Jeep Avenger battle it out.

drives

Photo: ©BMW

This month we’re driving BMW’s latest, er, creation: the XM. The Mercedes EQE, Tesla Model S Plaid, BYD Atto 3, Bentley Continental GT S and the Audi Q8 e-tron are also reviewed. Just like the Everrati Superformance GT40 and (yes) the Scania 4×2 BEV. Oh, and the BMW M2. We almost forgot.

Our Retro section this month is all about our new favorite retro EV, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E. We have a series of watches for you with movements from their own makers, Robert Doornbos looks ahead to the Baku GP and Chris Harris blames the crappy behavior of British road users on the rise of the speed camera. You can also read everything about the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, the Volkswagen ID.2all and the Ford Explorer.

TopGear Magazine 215