TopGear Magazine 214 (April 2023) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium! This month we are driving a few cars that we have been waiting for a very (very) long time…

Aston Martin Valkyrie

It’s taken a while – okay, years – but Aston’s ‘F1 road car’ is finally here. We ride the Valkyrie on the road, Chris Harris tries it out on the track and then straight into the trackday version, the AMR Pro…

Ferrari Purosangue

Another one that’s been in the pipeline for so long you’d almost think you missed it. The Ferrari Purosangue, the first SUV (which is really not an SUV, mind you…) of the brand, dances through the snow and makes its V12 sing.

Rolls Royce Spectre

The first electric Rolls-Royce ever is a nice exercise on paper, but it is not yet completely finished. Never mind: we’re going to South Africa to drive the prototype with which the final tests are conducted.

Japanese road racers

Car freaks in Japan are different from car freaks here. For example, they make every effort to ensure that GT racers, Group C-types and young classic BTCC cars, such as the Alfa 155 and the Audi A4 from the 1990s, can be driven on the road every day. We have to experience that.

Barrett Jackson

At Barrett-Jackson in Arizona they don’t just organize a car auction. They make it a huge show, an event where everyone can go, even if you don’t want to buy anything. We immerse ourselves for a day in this gateway to the American dream.

drives

This month we put three electric family cars against each other: the Toyota bZ4X, Nissan Ariya and Kia EV6. We also drive the new Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo, Audi R8 GT, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Lexus RZ, Dacia Jogger Hybrid, Nio EL7 and Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid. And we visit The Landrovers in Amsterdam, where they equip old Defenders with four in wheel electric motors.

In our Fashion Special you can read all about the latest clothing trends for spring and summer – with a touch of car enthusiast, of course. Our Retro section this month focuses on Ford’s return to Formula 1 and its historical significance. We make some predictions for the new F1 season and of course TopGear’s own former F1 driver Robert Doornbos sheds some light on it. You can also read about robot watches, old and new Honda Civics, reborn AC Cobras and a Mercedes G-class with a jacket on.

