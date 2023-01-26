TopGear Magazine 212 (February 2023) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium! It’s our first issue coming out in 2023, so we’re rounding up the 23 cars we’re most looking forward to this year.

Pagani Utopia

Photo: © Pagani

The Utopia is only Pagani’s third model, but it’s one of ours: V12, six-speed manual transmission, no screens in the interior… It’s still possible, and that makes us happy.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 in Korea

Photo: © TopGear

Hyundai’s latest Ioniq model is nothing like what they built before. We travel to South Korea to soak up the special local culture with a special local car.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance

Photo: © Mercedes

The V8 is exit, and that’s not fun. But what do we get in return? Well, mostly a lot of power. The new AMG C 63 produces 680 hp and 1,020 Nm from a four-cylinder with hybrid technology.

BMW i7 in the desert

Photo: © TopGear

The showpiece of the BMW i7 is its built-in cinema. Where can you optimally enjoy that viewing experience? In the silent desert, of course. Get the horror movies ready.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz against the rest

Photo: © TopGear

Volkswagen’s widely adored ID. Buzz, given its space, appearance and price, competes with quite a few different types of other cars. We’ll get three more to see how he holds up.

Driving tests

Photo: © TopGear

This month we pit two different plug-in hybrid SUVs that have both appropriated the term “sport”: the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Range Rover Sport P440e. Which one should you have as a smooth driver? We also drive the new Mercedes GLC, the Tesla Model X Plaid and the refreshed Rolls-Royce Phantom, and we pit the two hottest Porsches of recent times against each other: the 911 GT3 RS and the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

You can also read about the imposing Ford GT MkIV and the beautiful Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. Our columnists Sam Philip, Chris Harris and Robert Doornbos write about traffic-dangerous songs, the myth of the ‘zero emissions’ car and the upcoming changes in F1 respectively. And we visit Maturo Competition Cars in Veghel, where Lancia’s venerable Delta rally car is being revived.

Want to indulge in the fastest and most beautiful stuff 2023 will treat us to? Get your hands on TopGear Magazine 212 quickly: rush to the store or order it now in our webshop! Would you like to receive the upcoming issues of TopGear automatically at home? Then take out a subscription here – for yourself or for someone else – with a great discount or a cool welcome gift. Enjoy reading!