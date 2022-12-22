TopGear Magazine 211 (January 2023) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium! In our traditional Awards issue, where we crown the very best cars of the year, you can expect:

Hypercar of the Year: Koenigsegg Jesko

Our Hypercar of the Year not only delivers bizarre performances, it also turns out to be excellent for a beer run. To the house of Jesko von Koenigsegg, with bottles of the Jesko brand. This story is very relevant, I promise.

Instant Icon of the Year: Hyundai N Vision 74

If one concept car could become a reality, it would be this one, please. And the outrageously designed Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept is not only a joy to look at – we also got to drive it for a while.

Family Hatchback of the Year: Opel Astra

Making an ordinary car: just step on it. It’s a lot trickier than you might think, and definitely trickier than making a supercar. But with this Astra, Opel has a hit on its hands.

The car we are most looking forward to in 2023: Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

Okay, it’s not here yet, but this off-road supercar is already getting a price from us. We look forward to chasing it over the dirt with it and really don’t understand why it didn’t get there sooner.

Car of the Year: Honda Civic Type R

Our Hot hatch of the Year, Chris Harris’ Car of the Year, and what’s more… Yes, the Honda Civic Type R is our undisputed Car of the Year 2022. We’re happy to explain why.

Driving tests

This month we are driving the very first all-electric Maserati ever: the GranTurismo Folgore. We also take the BMW i7, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, Lamborghini Urus Performante and Lotus Emira for a test. But we also drive ‘more normal’ cars, you know. Like the new Peugeot 408 and, er, a Jeep Wrangler with V8 at Zandvoort, tackled by the Dutch Sam’s Garage. For each his own!

In addition, you can read all about the new Donkervoort F22, our columnists Chris Harris, Sam Philip and Robert Doornbos go wild again and we visit a remarkable Porsche specialist in California who does not tweak and polish everything to the millions of dollars…

In addition, you can read all about the new Donkervoort F22, our columnists Chris Harris, Sam Philip and Robert Doornbos go wild again and we visit a remarkable Porsche specialist in California who does not tweak and polish everything to the millions of dollars…

Do you have some spare time at the end of December? Retreat with TopGear Magazine 211 – or gift it to someone who does quality time with the coolest cars of '22.