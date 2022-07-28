TopGear Magazine 206 (August 2022) is out! In this issue we drive the Lamborghini Countach on the Stelvio pass! Here’s all you can expect from number 206:

Countach vs Stelvio

Every winter, the world’s most famous mountain pass is closed. After which someone must be there to open it again…

Trending

We present you the most important news from the automotive world. This is how we look at a real long tail from Pagani! You can also read about the Bugatti Chiron L’Ébé, Porsche 963 LMDH and Peugeot 408.

Driving Tests

This month we compare driving with the McLaren Artura. You can also read about our experiences with the Genesis GV60, Volkswagen ID.5 GTX, Opel Astra Sports Tourer, Nissan Qashqai, Fiat 500X, Citroën C5 Aircross, Ford Focus ST and Range Rover P530.

Ford Supervan 4

Ford’s unhinged Transit monsters have become legendary in recent decades. Now number four is here – and it’s electric.

50 years of BMW M

The 50 best BMW M cars ever… In order of genius.

And further…

Of course you will also read the regular columns of Robert Doornbos, Chris Harris and TGTV scriptwriter Sam Philip this month.

