TopGear Magazine 203 (May 2022) is out! In this issue: TopGears Electric Awards! In the ring: all the EVs that matter. Here’s all you can expect from number 203:

TG Electric Awards 2022

Spinning/spinning in the Rimac Nevera – EV crossovers to here – Buzzing around Newquay – A huge SUV… With a Lotus logo on it. These are the winners.

Trending

We present you the most important news from the automotive world again. The Aston Martin V12 Vantage is a very tasty bouncer. You can also read about the Polestar 02 Concept, Maserati Grecale, Audi A6 Avant e-tron and the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica.

driving tests

This month we drive the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. You can also read about our experiences with the Skoda Enyaq, Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema, Toyota Aygo, Ford Fiesta, Jeep Renegade, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4X, Ford Focus Wagon, BMW 220i and Citroën C5.

Rimac Nevera

If you want to test your two-million-dollar, 1,900-horsepower EV hypercar in the Arctic Circle, who do you call? Not Top Gear…

Lotus Eletre

This is the Eletre. It is not simple and certainly not light, but it does have a Lotus badge. Does he deserve that too?

And further…

Of course you will also read the regular columns of Robert Doornbos, Chris Harris and TGTV script writer Sam Philip this month.

